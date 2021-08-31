StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 62179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.
The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 2.29.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
