StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 62179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 2.29.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.