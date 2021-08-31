Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.62

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,357 shares of company stock worth $2,733,342 over the last three months. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

