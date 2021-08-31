Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $669.99

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $669.99 and last traded at $663.65, with a volume of 16258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $665.99.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

