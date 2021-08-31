Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

