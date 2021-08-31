Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 5,535 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $731.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $679.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $723.70 billion, a PE ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

