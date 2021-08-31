$0.06 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Points International posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCOM. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

PCOM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

