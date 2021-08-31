Ceres Trading Down 5.6% Today (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $140,403.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $200.20 or 0.00410385 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,636 coins and its circulating supply is 8,636 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

