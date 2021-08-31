Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

