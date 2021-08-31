Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $16.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,391,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.17. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,940. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

