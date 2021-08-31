Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $481.62. 589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,442. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

