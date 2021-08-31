John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 530,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $54.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.