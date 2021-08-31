Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $61,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

