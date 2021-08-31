Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.93 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,856. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 1,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,632. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.43 and a beta of 1.48. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

