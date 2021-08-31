Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

