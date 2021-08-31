17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $566.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

