Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Sells $290,290.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

