Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Increases By 55.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $8,337,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $8,264,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $367.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.65. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

