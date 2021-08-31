Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,103. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

