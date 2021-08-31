TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 67,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $124.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

