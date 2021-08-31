Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

