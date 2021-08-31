Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 146.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $555,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.71. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $244.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

