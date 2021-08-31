Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.69. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,365. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average of $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

