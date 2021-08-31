Cipher Hits Market Capitalization of $111,071.79 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $111,071.79 and approximately $59.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

