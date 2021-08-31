First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $102.15. 8,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.