HC Wainwright Increases FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Price Target to $1.30

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 83.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $352.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.85.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 73.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FutureFuel by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at $978,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

