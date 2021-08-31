TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $118,326 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

