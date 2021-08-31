Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $12.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.07 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.46 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $846,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

