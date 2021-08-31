Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). ChromaDex reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ChromaDex by 3.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ChromaDex by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ChromaDex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

