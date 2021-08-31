Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,328. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVK. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.