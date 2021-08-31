First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,610 shares of company stock worth $166,604. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FGBI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 2,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.