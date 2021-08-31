Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.69. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

