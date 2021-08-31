Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN opened at $337.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $338.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.16 and a 200 day moving average of $290.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

