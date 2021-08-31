Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 6,139 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $29,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.