Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $503.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

