Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy. However, its balance sheet is significantly more levered than the industry it belongs to. This can restrict the firm's financial flexibility. Also, rising expenses related to transportation, gathering, processing & compression through 2021 might hurt the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

