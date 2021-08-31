Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.