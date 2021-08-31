Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,086,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

