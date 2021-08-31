Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 45,721 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

