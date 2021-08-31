Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

TSLA stock opened at $730.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.61 billion, a PE ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $679.63 and a 200-day moving average of $669.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

