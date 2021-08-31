Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 585 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133,954 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

