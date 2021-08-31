World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post sales of $134.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.70 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.25. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,816. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

