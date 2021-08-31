SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

