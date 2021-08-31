Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.51). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,525. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

