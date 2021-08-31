Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Drops By 39.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the July 29th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

