ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.
