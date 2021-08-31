ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $185.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

