L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

