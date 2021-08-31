Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $60,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

