Fifth Third Bancorp Has $46.22 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $301.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.