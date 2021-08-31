Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $194,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,908.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,929.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

