Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $163,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

